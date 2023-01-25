 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Davis, Willie J., 86. Tulsa, Loan Secretary. Died Tuesday, January 24. Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

