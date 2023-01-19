 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Davis, Stella, 96. Tulsa, Catholic nun

Davis, Stella, 96. Tulsa, Catholic nun and music teacher. Died Sunday, January 15. Vespers Monday, 6:30 pm, and Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10 am, both at Marian Chapel at St. Joseph Monastery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel

