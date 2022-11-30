 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Davis, Evelyn Annette, 86. Bixby

Davis, Evelyn Annette, 86. Bixby, homemaker. Died Sunday, November 27. Service 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel. Leonard-Marker

