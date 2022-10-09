 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Davis, Betty June, 85. Broken Arrow

Davis, Betty June, 85. Broken Arrow, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, October 5. Private Family Services. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

