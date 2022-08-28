 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Dannie Kelly Sr., 84

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for August 29 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Kelly, Sr., Dannie, 84. Aeronautic Assemblyman; Veteran of the United States Air Force. Died Wednesday, August 24. Visitation: 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Monday, August 29, 2022, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Funeral Service: Eastland Assembly of God Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home

