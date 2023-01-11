 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Dalton, Robert, 92. Stillwtaer, Oil and Landman. Died 1/7/2023. Memorial service will be Friday at Strode Funeral Home Chapel in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Strode Funeral Home

