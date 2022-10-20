 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Curtius, Barry, 75. Inola, Food Service

Curtius, Barry, 75. Inola, Food Service Manager at The University of Tulsa. Died Sunday, October 16. A memorial service will be held Friday, 2:00 pm, at the First Baptist church of Inola. Inola Funeral Home and Crematory

