Curry, Paul G., 73. Sand Springs, ret'd Mechanical Engineer St Francis Hospital. Died Saturday December 3, 2022. Visitation Thursday from 12 noon to 8 pm with family receiving friends from 6 pm to 8 pm at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Funeral services Friday at the funeral home at 10 am.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

