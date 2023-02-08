Cupp, Norman Junior, 71. Owasso, A&P Aircraft Mechanic at American Airlines. Died Tuesday, January 31. Visitation: 5-7 pm, Friday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Celebration of life funeral service: 12:30 pm, Saturday, at funeral home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
