Cunningham, Ron, 73 years. Sand Springs, Retired Tulsa Police Department Detective Division and U.S. Navy veteran. Died Monday, April 3. Funeral service will be 11 am, Tuesday, at Carbondale Assembly of God, Tulsa. Visitation will be Monday 12-8 pm, with family greeting friends 6-8 pm. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.