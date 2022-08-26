 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cummings, Jenny, 73.

  • Updated
Tulsa. Cummings, Jenny, 73. Speech Pathologist. Died Sunday, August 21. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, on Saturday, at Faith United Methodist Church. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

