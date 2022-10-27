 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Crutchfield, Lindsay Marie, 30. Tulsa, Operations Support Technician, The Cheesecake Factory. Died Saturday, October 22. Funeral services for Lindsay will be held Friday, 2pm at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs, OK. Dillon Funeral Chapel

