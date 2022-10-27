Crutchfield, Lindsay Marie, 30. Tulsa, Operations Support Technician, The Cheesecake Factory. Died Saturday, October 22. Funeral services for Lindsay will be held Friday, 2pm at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs, OK. Dillon Funeral Chapel
