Crow, Jayni, 76. Bixby, St. Francis Hospital labor & delivery registered nurse. Died Tuesday, December 6. Visitation 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. Tuesday and service 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel. Leonard-Marker

