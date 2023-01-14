 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cross Sr., Ricky, 62. Cleveland

  • 0

Cross Sr., Ricky, 62. Cleveland, Retired Electrician. Died Saturday, January 7. Service Will be held 11:00 am Saturday January 14, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, OK. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

