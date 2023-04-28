Crosby, Bill, 86. Tulsa, Navy Veteran, Construction Worker for the Tulsa County Parks Dept. and Professional Musician. Died Sunday, April 23. Viewing 12-8 pm, with visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday, May 4, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Funeral service 2 pm, Friday, May 5, at Asbury Church - Enter at North Portico: Family Room Entrance. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.