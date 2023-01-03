Crosby, Barry A., 59. Tulsa, Plumber wit

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Crosby, Barry A., 59. Tulsa, Plumber with the City of Tulsa and United Stated Marine Veteran. Died Monday, November 28. Memorial Service, 2pm, Friday, January 6, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

