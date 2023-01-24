 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cronin, Colean, 94. Tulsa, Administrativ

  • 0

Cronin, Colean, 94. Tulsa, Administrative Assistant. Died Sunday, January 15, 2023. A graveside service to honor the life of Colean will be held at 1 pm Thursday, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 21309 Ness Rd., Parsons, KS 67357. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert