Cronin, Colean, 94. Tulsa, Administrativ

Cronin, Colean, 94. Tulsa, Administrative Assistant. Died Sunday, January 15, 2023. A graveside service to honor the life of Colean will be held at 1 pm Thursday, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 21309 Ness Rd., Parsons, KS 67357. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.