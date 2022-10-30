 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Crockett, James, 83. Broken Arrow, Golf Course Maintenance. Died Wednesday October 26. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 12:30 pm. Floral Haven Funeral Home

