 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Criswell Jr., Jesse, 90. Collinsville

  • 0

Criswell Jr., Jesse, 90. Collinsville, Retired American Airlines Mechanic and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Thursday, October 27. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel. Mowery

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert