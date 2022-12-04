 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Creamer, Darrell Lee, 85. Tulsa, Real

Creamer, Darrell Lee, 85. Tulsa, Real Estate Developer and U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Saturday, November 19, 2022. Memorial Service, 10:30am, Monday, December 5, 2022 at First Methodist Church, Tulsa. www.moorefuneral.com

