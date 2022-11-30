 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Crawford, Aneen (Graham), 70 years

Crawford, Aneen (Graham), 70 years. Sand Springs, Homemaker. Died Monday, November 28. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, at Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

