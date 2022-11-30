Crawford, Aneen (Graham), 70 years. Sand Springs, Homemaker. Died Monday, November 28. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, at Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
