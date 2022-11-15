Craig, Wayne E., 86. Tulsa, Aeronautical Engineer with Boeing. Died Sunday, November 13, 2022. Viewing 10am-8pm and visitation 6pm-8pm on Thursdat at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral service, 10am, Friday at Southwood Baptist Church, Tulsa. www.moorefuneral.com
