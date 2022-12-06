 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Craig, Walter L., 73. Owasso, Career

  • 0

Craig, Walter L., 73. Owasso, Career military United States Army. Died Wednesday, November 30. Visitation 3-6pm Tuesday. Funeral 2pm Wednesday Add'Vantage Funeral Service Chapel. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert