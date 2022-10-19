Craig, Fern Elizabeth (Grimes), 97. Tuls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Craig, Fern Elizabeth (Grimes), 97. Tulsa, Retired Accountant. Died Wednesday, October 12. Visitation, Thursday, 10 am - 7 pm Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service, Friday, 10 am, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Owasso. Johnson

