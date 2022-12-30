 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cox, Jeffrey, 56. Sapulpa, Non - Profit

Cox, Jeffrey, 56. Sapulpa, Non - Profit Manager and Navy Veteran. Died Sunday, December 25. Memorial Services are Friday, December 30, at Green Hill Funeral Home. Green Hill Funeral Home - Sapulpa

