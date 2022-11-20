 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cox, Helen L., 94. Bixby, retired Cox's

Cox, Helen L., 94. Bixby, retired Cox's Clothing owner. Died Thursday, November 17. Service 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Leonard-Marker

