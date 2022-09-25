 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Coweta

Wible, James, 84. Coweta, Aviation Analyst for FFA / Army Veteran. Died Saturday, September 10. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday September 30 at 10:00 AM, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. . Floral Haven Funeral Home

