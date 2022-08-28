 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Coweta

Coweta. Rutherford, Mary Beth, 78. retired Coweta Public Schools teacher. Died Thursday, August 25. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home and service 10 a.m. Monday, Coweta Church of God of Prophecy. Brown

