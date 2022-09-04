 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coweta

  • 0

Coweta. Brumble, Edward Dean, 71. Wagoner County dump truck driver and Army veteran. Died Saturday, August 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. No services planned. Brown

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert