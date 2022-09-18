 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Price-Carr, Verna Lee, 97. Coweta, homemaker. Died Tuesday, September 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home and service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Brown

