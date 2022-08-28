 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cosper, Ivan "Neil", 74

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for August 29
  • Updated
  • 0

Porter. Cosper, Ivan "Neil", 74. retired Dresser Rand educator. Died Wednesday, August 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Coweta Assembly. Brown, Coweta

