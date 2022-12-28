Coser, Jo Ann , 73. of Stillwater, OK , Alcohol and Drug Counselor . Died 12/22/2022. A wake will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel in Okmulgee, OK. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at the Okmulgee Cemetery..
