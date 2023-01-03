 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cosby, Juanita A., 87. Tulsa

  • 0

Cosby, Juanita A., 87. Tulsa, Reservationist with Dollar Thrifty. Died Monday, December 26. Funeral Service, 10am, Friday, January 6, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert