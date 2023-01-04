Cosby, Barry A., 59. Tulsa, Plumber with the City of Tulsa and United Stated Marine Veteran. Died Monday, November 28. Memorial Service, 2pm, Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.