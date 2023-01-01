 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Corley, JoEllen T., 88. Coweta, Retired Coweta Public Schools English teacher. Died Wednesday, December 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly. Brown, Coweta

