Corey, Maudine, 94. Tulsa, Homemaker

Corey, Maudine, 94. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Sunday, November 13th. Visitation is 4-6pm Wednesday at Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home; Graveside service is 2:00pm, Thursday Bristow City Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly

