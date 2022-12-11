 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cooper, Brian, 65. Tulsa, Liquor Store

Cooper, Brian, 65. Tulsa, Liquor Store Manager and United States Navy Veteran. Died Monday December 5, 2022. Celebration of life will be held 1:00pm, Saturday December 17, 2022, at BurnCo Barbeque in Jenks.. Floral Haven Funeral Home

