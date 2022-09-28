 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cooper, Anita Kate "Butler", 91

  • Updated
Cooper, Anita Kate "Butler", 91. Sand Springs, Retired School Teacher. Died Tuesday, September 27. Private Family Burial . Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood

