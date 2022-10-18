 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cook, Beverly, 83. Cleveland, .. Died Saturday, October 15. Visitation will be held 12 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service will be held 3 pm Wednesday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

