Conrad, Fremont "Monty" John, 73. Tulsa, Baker. Died Monday, December 26. Celebration of Life: Saturday Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel.. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

