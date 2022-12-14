 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Connor, Timothy, 64. Owasso, Avionics

Connor, Timothy, 64. Owasso, Avionics Technician with American Airlines. Died Tuesday, December 06, 2022. Celebration of Life Memorial Service, 3:00 PM, Thursday. Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

