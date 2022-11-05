Connery, Patricia Ann, 88. Tulsa, Retire

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Connery, Patricia Ann, 88. Tulsa, Retired Bookkeeper. Died Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 11, 2022, at Church of the Madelene. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

