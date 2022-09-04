Collinsville. Dickerson, Florence Catherine, 85. Sewing Machine Operator and U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. Died Tuesday, August 30. Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, September 5, 2022. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Collinsville. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.