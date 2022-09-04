 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Collinsville. Dickerson, Florence Catherine, 85. Sewing Machine Operator and U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. Died Tuesday, August 30. Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, September 5, 2022. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Collinsville. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home

