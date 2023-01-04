Collins, James Lawrence, 84. Sand Spring

Collins, James Lawrence, 84. Sand Springs, U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Friday, December 30. Visitation will be 3-5 pm, Saturday, January 7th at Floral Haven. Funeral Service will be 12:30pm, Monday, January 9th at Floral Haven Chapel . Floral Haven Funeral Home
