Collins, James Lawrence, 84. Sand Spring

Collins, James Lawrence, 84. Sand Springs, U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Friday, December 30. Visitation will be 3-5 pm, Saturday, January 7th at Floral Haven. Funeral Service will be 12:30pm, Monday, January 9th at Floral Haven Chapel . Floral Haven Funeral Home

