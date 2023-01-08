 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Collins, Brenda, 73. Wagoner, OK

Collins, Brenda, 73. Wagoner, OK, Homemaker . Died Sunday, January 1, 2023. Private family service at a later date and time. . Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory

