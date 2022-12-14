 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Collier, William "Will", 39. Jenks

  • 0

Collier, William "Will", 39. Jenks, Insurance Salesman. Died 12/7/2022. Memorial service 2pm Thursday at Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert