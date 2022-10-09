 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Coleman, Roland "Dwight", 81. Tulsa

Coleman, Roland "Dwight", 81. Tulsa, Retired Salesman/ US Airforce Veteran. Died Tuesday, October 4. Memorial Service: Thursday, 2:00pm, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home

