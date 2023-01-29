 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cole, Patricia Ruth "Shelkett", 77

Cole, Patricia Ruth "Shelkett", 77. Shiatook, Retired Secretary. Died Wednesday, January 25. Celebration of life, Saturday, February 18, 11 am, at Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Weswtwood Chapel. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

