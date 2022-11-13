 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cole, James Fred, 88. Tulsa, Oil & Gas

  • 0

Cole, James Fred, 88. Tulsa, Oil & Gas Marketing Executive. Died Tuesday, November 1st. Celebration of Life 4PM-6PM Thursday, November 17th, Ti Amo's South. Stanleys

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert