Cole, Dr. Garnet, 95. Tulsa, Army veteran and minister. Died Tuesday, February 7. A visitation will be held 4 - 6 pm, Sunday, at Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service and a service will be held at 2 pm, Monday at South Tulsa Baptist Church, Tulsa. Interment will be at Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
